Bitcoin Fails to Consolidate Above $110K

Market Picture

The crypto market has lost 1.6% of its capitalisation over the past 24 hours to $3.39 trillion. Technically, this is a retreat from previous highs, which provided resistance. The sell-off was triggered by pressure on risky assets due to renewed tensions in the Middle East. However, this should be seen as a temporary setback.

Bitcoin fell below $108K, once again encountering a sell-off after touching $110K. This downward move caused a broad group of altcoins to give back some of their recent gains. Nevertheless, the sell-off appears to be limited and technical for now. The dollar’s proximity to multi-year lows reinforces the bullish sentiment for the near term.

News Background

Bitcoin Core developers will remove the default limit on the amount of OP_RETURN data published in the v30 client release scheduled for October. The actual limit will be a block size of 4 MB.

The Ethereum Foundation team has published its first report as part of the Trillion Dollar Security initiative. Researchers have identified six key areas that require significant improvements to ensure the network’s security in the future.

According to Coinbase, the value of tokenised RWA assets has grown 245 times over the past five years to $21 billion. Private loans on the blockchain (61%) and US government bonds (30%) accounted for more than 90% of the RWA market share.

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has taken full control of the Polygon Foundation (PF) as its first CEO and presented changes to the project’s strategic priorities.

According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the SEC could approve spot ETFs based on a basket of cryptocurrencies as early as July and then decide on Solana-based funds. Another Bloomberg analyst, James Seyffart, does not expect a decision from the SEC before early October.