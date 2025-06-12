Thu, Jun 12, 2025 @ 15:52 GMT
US Core PPI Falls to 3.0% YoY in May vs 3.1% Expected

  • Producer Price Index (PPI) ex. Food & Energy (Core) (YoY): 3.0% vs 3.1% expected, miss of -0.1%
  • Producer Price Index (PPI) ex. Food & Energy (Core) (MoM): 0.1% vs 0.3% expected, miss of -0.2%
  • Producer Price Index (PPI) (YoY): 2.6% vs 2.6% expected, meets consensus
  • Producer Price Index (PPI) (MoM): 0.1% vs 0.2% expected, beat of +0.1%

Producer Price Index YoY, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 12/06/2025

US Producer Price Index Report (May 2025):

Breaking: US core PPI falls to 3.0% YoY in May, up 0.1% MoM. The report misses expectations, with markets predicting a higher rate of 3.1% YoY.

As part of the same release, non-core PPI rose to 2.6% YoY, up 0.1% MoM.

Key takeaway: Core US producer inflation is falling faster than previously expected.

Market Reaction

In the minutes following the release, EUR/USD rose by 0.18%, partially recovering daily losses, while the Dow Jones fell by 0.10%.

In the minutes that followed the release, EUR/USD rose by 0.18%, extending daily gains, while the Dow Jones also rose by 0.05%. Gold (XAU/USD) also trades higher, up/down 0.05% since the release.

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

