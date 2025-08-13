Wed, Aug 13, 2025 @ 09:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBTC Cannot Keep Up With Altcoins

BTC Cannot Keep Up With Altcoins

FxPro
By FxPro

Market Overview

The crypto market has returned to its historical highs, with a cap of nearly $4.05 trillion, reaching a peak of $4.8 trillion. Major altcoins led by Ethereum (+7.5%), Solana (+12%), Cardano (+8.5%), and Chainlink (+9.3%) contributed to the total growth of 2.3% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin rose by a modest 0.4% during the day and remains 2% below the levels of 30 days ago — clear evidence of the market’s switch to altcoin-mode. We suspect that investors are selling the first cryptocurrency to finance purchases of altcoins. And it is hardly reasonable to talk about a reversal in sentiment, given the rally in altcoins and the historic highs of the S&P500 and Nikkei225.

Chainlink, the 11th largest coin by market capitalisation, has shown impressive growth recently, gaining about 50% over the past seven days and more than doubling in price from its lows at the end of June. In terms of dynamics over the past few weeks, it is quite competitive with Ethereum. From current levels near $23.3, the bulls’ immediate targets appear to be the 2025 highs around $25, but it will take more than a doubling of the price to break through the historic highs of 2021.

According to SoSoValue, net inflows into BTC ETFs slowed to $178.2 million on 11 August. Total inflows since the approval of Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 have reached $54.60 billion.

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs in the US jumped to a record $1.02 billion on 11 August. Total net inflows since the ETF’s launch in July 2024 have grown to $10.83 billion. The total assets under management by ETH ETFs rose to $25.71 billion, or 4.77% of Ethereum’s supply.

Mining company BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced that it had raised an additional $20 billion to purchase Ethereum. BitMine was the first public company to accumulate more than 1 million ETH.

USDC issuer Circle announced the launch of its own first-level network, Arc, focused on stablecoins. The blockchain will be focused on financial transactions: payments, currency exchange, and capital markets.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.