Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Outlook: Silver Price Consolidates Ahead of Next Move. Where to Next?

Silver prices continue to soar to unprecedented highs with questions being asked about the reason for the rally.

Well in all honesty there have been a host of reasons cited as a driving force, all of them may be true to some degree. The most popular ones which have been discussed at length include rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve, the ongoing supply/demand deficit in physical silver, and of course the price of silver being cheap in comparison to Gold.

One of the reasons which has really come to the fore recently is the shortage of physical silver which has led to a big premium for physical silver as well. Recent, widely reported incidents have exposed some key factors regarding silver, particularly due to physical shortages that have made the metal difficult to acquire. This is becoming a global problem.

This shortage is especially felt in India, the world’s biggest consumer, which has seen its imports drop by a significant 42% this year, even as demand from both investors and industrial users (like those making solar panels and electronics) has surged.

The problem is amplified globally because most silver is produced as a side product of mining other metals, making it hard to quickly increase supply when demand spikes.

As a result, dealers everywhere are struggling to find the metal, and this scarcity is driving up prices in the supply chain. This physical shortage is not limited to India; countries including China, Turkey, and Australia are also currently facing a scarcity of silver.

Source: Crux Investor

As the physical silver shortage continues, the amount of money held in silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and futures contracts has surged. Large investment funds are now viewing silver as a “higher beta” version of an inflation hedge, meaning it’s more volatile than gold, but offers the chance for much larger gains when the market moves up.

This structural shift is driven by the fact that silver offers dual benefits that gold does not.:

Monetary Asset: Like gold, it protects against the long-term devaluation of traditional paper money (monetary debasement). Industrial Asset: It acts as a powerful bet on industrial growth and the global “energy transition” theme, as silver is a crucial, irreplaceable material used in fast-growing sectors like solar panels, electric vehicles, and high-tech electronics.

This unique combination makes silver attractive to both traditional commodity investors looking for a hedge and other market participants focused on clean energy trends.

Either way, right now these factors have created the perfect cocktail for Silver prices.

Technical Analysis – Silver (XAG/USD)

From a technical standpoint, Silver has settled into a period of consolidation since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Price is just shy of the recent high print around the 53.62/oz handle with the period-14 RSI above the 50 level. This is a nod to how strong the bullish momentum behind the Silver move is.

Similar to Gold, picking a top at this stage appears counterproductive. However, for day traders opportunities may yet present itself.

Silver (XAG/USD) H4 Chart, October 16, 2025

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

Dropping down to a H1 chart and price has been consolidating in the red/pink block since yesterday.

A candle close outside this block could lead to a move in that direction.

Obviously the longer price remains in the block the more aggressive the breakout may be.

A break to the downside may find support at the 100-day MA resting at 51.84 before the October 14 swing low at 50.59 with the 200-day MA resting below that at the 50.28 handle.

A break to the upside may find some resistance at the YTD high at 53.62 before the psychological 55.00 handle comes into focus.

Silver (XAG/USD) H1 Chart, October 16, 2025

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

Client Sentiment Data – USD/CAD

Looking at OANDA client sentiment data and market participants are Long on XAG/USD with 64% of traders net-long. I prefer to take a contrarian view toward crowd sentiment and thus the fact that so many traders are Long means XAG/USD prices could fall in the near-term.