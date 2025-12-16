Tue, Dec 16, 2025 @ 22:17 GMT
NFP Market Reactions: Stocks Open Timidly, Gold Rallies After NFP Report But Other Markets are Stuck

The Non-Farm Payrolls finally released, relatively on time, and came at a small beat on expectations (64K vs 40K expected) while the Unemployment rate grew from 4.4% to 4.6%.

With downward revisions to the September data (-33K) and a -105K report for October, the labor picture is indeed softening as was highlighted by Fed’s Williams throughout a few rounds of interviews yesterday.

But for now, things are not looking scary: The January 28th Meeting is priced only at 25% of a 25 bps cut and odds for cuts modestly rose for later meetings.

Market Reactions

Market Outlook 30M Charts for S&P 500, Oil, 10-Year Bonds, Gold, Bitcoin and the USD. December 16 – Source: TradingView

Even without extra odds for rate cuts in 2026, the US Dollar is struggling quite a lot, breaking its past day support and going towards new lows.

The Dollar Index is testing the 98.00 handle, key for mid-term momentum.

You can also witness Oil falling back to its 2025 lows but attempting a shy rebound from key levels.

Metals on the other hand, are loving the NFP report and bouncing from their relative highs consolidation.

Gold is trading between $4,250 to $4,350 and attempting to break its small-resistance, Silver is roughly doing the same but Platinum is breaking higher this morning.

Stocks are opening timidly also, gapping lower at the open but not by a wide margin.

A detailed analysis for US Indexes is coming up soon in the morning session.

A shy open in Stocks. US Indexes Daily Chart Outlook – December 15, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Safe Trades!

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

