Fri, Jan 09, 2026 16:53 GMT
    US Non-Farm Payrolls at + 50K (small) miss, Market Reactions – Get ready for Supreme Court Tariffs Decision!

    MarketPulse
    By MarketPulse

    US Non-Farm Payrolls release at +50K – A slight miss to the +60K Expectations

    This takes the Unemployment Rate, most favored data since the Bureau of Labor Statistics shutdown affected data, to 4.4%, lower than the 4.5% expectations and lower than the past month.

    Unrounded numbers show 4.375% vs 4.564% prior. Participation Rate is also slightly lower.

    Average Hourly Earnings at 0.3% M/M and 3.8% Y/Y, a bit higher than expectations on the Y/Y number.

    The report provides even less reasons for the Fed to cut rates in end-January.

    You can get full access to the report right here.

    Don’t Forget that Markets will await the Supreme Court Tariffs Decision at 10:00 A.M.

    It seems that traders are reacting counterintuitively to a not-so-dovish number with the Dollar falling, Gold rallying.

    Keep an eye at the end of the hour and the 9:30 Market Open to see if such reactions fade.

    Check out Market reactions:

    US Dollar (Dollar Index DXY)

    DXY 15 min Chart – January 9, 2026. Source: TradingView

    Gold (XAU/USD)

    Gold (XAU/USD) 15 min Chart – January 9, 2026. Source: TradingView

    Pre-open Dow Jones (Futures and CFD)

    Dow Jones 15 min Chart – January 9, 2026. Source: TradingView

