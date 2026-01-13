Tue, Jan 13, 2026 14:41 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCrude Oil Counteracts

    Crude Oil Counteracts

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    While developments in Venezuela acted as a headwind for oil prices, events surrounding Iran provided clear support. Expectations of an influx of cheaper supply from Latin America pushed Brent crude to its lowest level in eight months. However, escalating tensions in the Middle East helped North Sea crude find a floor and rebound. The four-day rally in black gold highlights a renewed rise in geopolitical risk premiums.

    According to Capital Economics, mass protests, oil workers’ strikes, the blockade of the shadow fleet, and Tehran’s threats to close the Strait of Hormuz could push Brent prices up by $15-20 per barrel.

    Iran is a much larger oil producer than Venezuela, ranking fourth in OPEC. It accounts for about 3% of global production, or 3.3 million barrels per day. Exports are estimated at 2 million barrels per day, with about 90% going to China. The country’s share of China’s black gold imports is estimated at 15%. Venezuela’s share is only 2%. Western sanctions have significantly undermined Tehran’s potential. At the peak of its glory in the 1970s, Iran’s share of global production was 10%.

    Investors are hedging against the risks of Brent’s rally continuing at its fastest pace since the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran last summer. At the same time, the market is considering two key scenarios for further developments. Either there will be a supply crisis, or the resumption of the trade war between the United States and China will deal a blow to the world economy and global demand for oil. Following Donald Trump’s announcement of additional 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Tehran, such a scenario is quite likely.

    Such a rapid rally in Brent would not have happened if speculators had not built up huge short positions in North Sea crude against the backdrop of events in Venezuela. Their unwinding is leading to a rebound. Demand for oil call options has jumped to its highest level since October. A significant share of them are trading with strike prices at $80 per barrel.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.