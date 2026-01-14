Crypto Market Has Made a Breakthrough

Market overview

The crypto market capitalisation has increased by almost 5% over the past 24 hours to $3.25T. This rise above previous local highs confirms the formation of a bullish trend with a sequence of higher local highs and lows. The crypto market has few technical obstacles until it reaches $3.32T, which is the classic Fibonacci retracement level of 61.8% of the decline from the peak in early October.

The sentiment index jumped to 48. Although this is the lower half of the sentiment range, we are seeing the highest values for the indicator since the end of October, reflecting a significant change in sentiment. The crypto market did not need support from US stock indices for this, but metals and Asian markets still updated their highs.

Bitcoin is trading above $95K, its highest since November 17th. It managed to push off the 50-day MA, exceed previous highs and confirm a sequence of higher lows. What other bullish signals do you need? Technically, BTC now has a clear path towards the $100-106K area, limited by the psychologically crucial round level from below and the 200-day MA from above.

News background

The weakening of the US dollar will be a powerful catalyst for Bitcoin’s growth, according to analysts David Brickell and Chris Mills. In their opinion, the first cryptocurrency is the optimal asset for trading depreciation.

Bitcoin is simultaneously forming three serious signals for a decline, notes analyst Doctor Profit. In his opinion, reaching the $70K level is ‘only a matter of time.’

Strategy made its largest weekly purchase of bitcoins since July last year. Between January 5 and 11, the company purchased 13,627 BTC ($1.25 billion) at an average price of $91,519 per coin. Strategy now owns 687,410 BTC, purchased for $51.8 billion at an average price of $75,353 per bitcoin.

BitMine added 24,266 ETH to its crypto reserves last week, accumulating a total of 4,167,768 ETH at an average price of $3,119. The company already owns 3.45% of the total Ethereum supply, with a stated target of 5%.

The collapse of Ethereum’s market value could disrupt the blockchain’s settlement mechanism and cause Ethereum’s infrastructure to collapse, according to a study by the Bank of Italy.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined a set of technical requirements that will allow the blockchain to maintain long-term stability without the constant involvement of developers.

Spot crypto market trading volume reached $18.6 trillion at the end of 2025. The figure rose 9% from $17 trillion in 2024, according to CryptoQuant.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson called on White House cryptocurrency adviser David Sax to step down from his post for ‘complete failure.’ According to him, since the appointment of the ‘crypto czar’ at the end of 2024, the industry has not seen the progress that everyone was expecting.