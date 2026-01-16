Revisiting the AI trade

Yesterday was refreshing in the sense that we briefly went back to the optimistic, euphoric mood of the past three years, with AI dominating headlines for the right reasons — strong numbers from TSMC and a very strong market reaction.

TSMC was relatively timid during the Asian session, likely reflecting uncertainty around reports that Nvidia could face tariffs of up to 25% on H200 chip exports to China. There were also lingering concerns over US-Taiwan trade negotiations, with Washington pushing TSMC to invest more heavily in US-based chip manufacturing. That demand is not only costly upfront — the company is committing around $165bn to build six fabs — but would also raise operating costs by an estimated 30–50% compared with production in Taiwan.

Those worries largely evaporated once Western markets stepped in. AI-related stocks ended the day firmly higher: TSMC rose more than 4% in New York, ASML jumped 6% to a fresh record in Amsterdam, and VanEck’s Semiconductor ETF gained around 2%.

Optimism was further boosted by news of a trade agreement between the US and Taiwan, reportedly bringing the tariff rate to 15%. The S&P 500 closed near record levels.

That said, it’s worth noting that most candlesticks on my daily charts were red, suggesting the session was not outright positive. Early strength faded into the close as investors spent much of the day trimming gains and reassessing the news flow. Is the news really that good?

As we dive into the heart of earnings season in the coming weeks, tech results will be scrutinised in far greater detail. Recall that last earnings season delivered blowout headline numbers from Big Tech, but in some cases those figures were wearing a bit of make-up. Think Meta offloading the bulk of its AI data-centre financing to private credit players such as Blue Owl and Pimco — and Nvidia booking revenues that have not yet turned into cash.

Concerns around circular AI deals, leverage and delayed returns on investment remain front of mind for investors. These are compounded by rising electricity and metals costs, higher memory-chip prices, and the risk of supply disruptions — including China’s threats to restrict rare-earth exports amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran and Venezuela, where China has historically sourced oil.

All of this suggests that this earnings season may not be a walk in the park. These “details” — or elephants in the room — will matter just as much as the shiny headline figures. AI stocks are valued to perfection and leave no room for error. As we head into earnings, it increasingly feels as though Big Tech’s ability to impress is diminishing, a risk that matters given its outsized weight in equity indices. Recently, the S&P 500 fell despite around 300 stocks closing higher — it was tech that dragged the index down.

If that dynamic persists, and tech earnings fail to reignite investor enthusiasm, the rotation trade is likely to continue. The equal-weighted S&P 500 has been playing catch-up with the market-cap-weighted, tech-heavy version, while US small caps have outperformed the S&P 500 for a tenth consecutive session — something we haven’t seen in a long time. That trend should continue as long as risk appetite remains intact.

For now, risk appetite is being supported by renewed Federal Reserve (Fed) liquidity. A small but notable uptick in the Fed’s balance sheet suggests the central bank is back in the market — not buying the same assets as before, but adding liquidity nonetheless. And liquidity always has to find a home.

Banks kicked off earnings season this week with broadly positive results. While price action earlier in the week failed to reflect those results — with markets focused on the White House’s proposed 10% cap on credit-card interest rates — Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reversed selling pressure yesterday with blockbuster numbers. Both posted record revenues, and both stocks hit all-time highs. Their long-term charts now make the 2008 drawdown look almost insignificant.

One of the biggest energy boosts for banks right now is AI — and we’ve been saying it all along: AI is not just a tech story. Goldman’s CEO pointed to the “tremendous public and private capital” flowing into AI (surprised?), while Morgan Stanley’s CFO noted that “the need for capital-markets and structuring expertise across the AI ecosystem is clearly there.” Hell yeah —look at Meta, structuring debt in a way that makes its balance sheet look like a fresh sheet of paper.

The risk, however, is that investors now want returns — and they want them before AI infrastructure risks becoming outdated.

Zooming out briefly to macro data: the Philly Fed and Empire Manufacturing indices surprised to the upside yesterday, while US initial jobless claims fell last week. That combination suggests the Fed may be in no rush to cut rates further. The US 2-year yield, which captures rate expectations, climbed to a five-week high, pushing the dollar index toward the 100 mark. Crude oil fell sharply — around 4% — on signs of de-escalating tensions around Iran, while precious metals retreated. That said, the hammer formation in silver suggests dip-buyers remain active, and I still expect a move toward $100 per ounce before a more meaningful pullback.

There is little doubt that a 10–20% correction will hit at some point — the question is when. Over the medium term, the debasement trade should continue to weigh on the dollar and support metals prices.

Finally, for investors concerned about a commodity-led inflationary cycle, building exposure to commodities remains one of the most effective hedges.