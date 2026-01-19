Crypto Fell Due to Risk Aversion, But Remained Within Consolidation

Market Overview

The crypto market cap fell by more than 3% on Monday morning at the start of the Asian session, following a sell-off of risky assets in traditional markets after mutual tariff threats between the US and the EU over the weekend. Interestingly, the crypto market, which traded throughout the weekend, ignored this news.

Bitcoin plunged 3.8% shortly after the opening of trading in Asia, reducing losses to 2.5% during trading in Europe. Bears are pushing their agenda, forming powerful downward momentum during the lowest liquidity. This allows them to form frightening candlesticks on the charts and trigger stop orders. Technically, the first cryptocurrency remains within the rebound range after the October-November sell-off. At the same time, the downward momentum has not broken the upward trend passing through the lows of November and December last year.

News Background

According to SoSoValue, net inflows into spot BTC ETFs amounted to $1.42 billion for the week, the highest since October. Since January 2024, total inflows have amounted to $57.82 billion. Net inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs in the US also rose by a notable $479 million for the week. The cumulative net inflow since July 2024 has been $12.91 billion. Inflows into the recently launched spot Solana ETFs in the US have continued for 12 consecutive weeks, with a total of $0.86 billion invested, which is less than the $1.28 billion that XRP ETFs have received over the past 10 weeks.

Ethereum user activity is breaking records. According to Etherscan, on 15 January, the number of addresses on the network exceeded 1 million, which is more than twice last year’s figures. At the same time, a new peak in daily transactions was recorded — 2.8 million.

According to Chainalysis, Iranian residents have sharply increased their purchases of Bitcoin amid a record fall in the national currency and mass unrest.

Bitcoin will collapse over the next 7–11 years, said Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons. In his opinion, BTC must either double in price every four years or significantly increase the volume of online commissions collected.

According to CoinGecko, over the past year, more than 11.6 million tokens have collapsed due to volatility and the collapse of the meme coin sector. The year 2025 set an anti-record, accounting for 86.3% of failed projects for the period from 2021 to 2025.

The monthly volume of payments using cryptocurrency cards has grown 15 times over the past three years, to $1.5 billion, according to Artemis.