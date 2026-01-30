Sat, Jan 31, 2026 01:53 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisSilver Down 30%! – Chaos in the Metals Market

    Silver Down 30%! – Chaos in the Metals Market

    MarketPulse
    By MarketPulse

    Yesterday’s flows really did open a breach for a gigantic profit-taking wave in Metals, exploding exponentially since 2026.

    Gold and Silver showed a few cracks through yesterday’s first crash, but today is something else.

    The Bullion dropped below $5,000. Platinum, Copper, Silver and Palladium are down between 15% to 30%!!

    Silver Daily Chart

    Silver (CFD) Daily Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

    Gold Daily Chart

    Gold (CFD) Daily Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

    Morning Session moves in Metal Futures – Courtesy of Finviz

    The Metals market lost quite a few trillion dollars of value just today – But despite the panic around Markets, it is essential to take a step back.

    Silver had risen 70% in parabolic and unstable moves higher and this can trigger sharp Market conditions. Look at today’s move!

    Today’s selling took out all of the Metals profits in 2026 – XAG/USD is still 185% higher than it was on January 1, 2025!

    Even if the run continues from here, odds for metals to return to their prior year levels are low.

    Trying to profit from parabolic trend can be dangerous, as was highlighted in our past week Warning – They still offer interesting trade setups but need to be treated with respect.

    Nothing is given in Markets and things can change any second.

    Stocks are also not liking these flows

    Nasdaq (CFD) 1H Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

    A Stock Market update is coming up very soon.

    Watch out for month-end flows!

    The picture in equities isn’t looking very bullish across different Benchmarks – Watch out for volatility in upcoming sessions ahead of Weekend risk.

    The US Dollar doesn’t know where to go

    US Dollar (DXY) 1H Chart – Source: TradingView – January 30, 2026

    Keep a very close eye on the headlines to monitor Market developments.

    Safe Trades!

    MarketPulse
    MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
    MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.