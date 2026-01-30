Silver Down 30%! – Chaos in the Metals Market

Yesterday’s flows really did open a breach for a gigantic profit-taking wave in Metals, exploding exponentially since 2026.

Gold and Silver showed a few cracks through yesterday’s first crash, but today is something else.

The Bullion dropped below $5,000. Platinum, Copper, Silver and Palladium are down between 15% to 30%!!

Silver Daily Chart

Silver (CFD) Daily Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Gold Daily Chart

Gold (CFD) Daily Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Morning Session moves in Metal Futures – Courtesy of Finviz

The Metals market lost quite a few trillion dollars of value just today – But despite the panic around Markets, it is essential to take a step back.

Silver had risen 70% in parabolic and unstable moves higher and this can trigger sharp Market conditions. Look at today’s move!

Today’s selling took out all of the Metals profits in 2026 – XAG/USD is still 185% higher than it was on January 1, 2025!

Even if the run continues from here, odds for metals to return to their prior year levels are low.

Trying to profit from parabolic trend can be dangerous, as was highlighted in our past week Warning – They still offer interesting trade setups but need to be treated with respect.

Nothing is given in Markets and things can change any second.

Stocks are also not liking these flows

Nasdaq (CFD) 1H Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

A Stock Market update is coming up very soon.

Watch out for month-end flows!

The picture in equities isn’t looking very bullish across different Benchmarks – Watch out for volatility in upcoming sessions ahead of Weekend risk.

The US Dollar doesn’t know where to go

US Dollar (DXY) 1H Chart – Source: TradingView – January 30, 2026

Keep a very close eye on the headlines to monitor Market developments.

Safe Trades!