Crypto Market Updates Local Lows

Market Overview

The crypto market cap fell 2.2% to $2.59 trillion, briefly touching $2.49 trillion, and is continuing its descent to last April’s lows. Solana was hit particularly hard by the sell-off among the top coins, losing 6.8% compared to 2.9% for Bitcoin and 1.6% for Ethereum. Tron outperformed the market, gaining 1% on the day and losing only 2.3% over 7 days and 2.8% over 30 days, compared to a 14.5% and 18.1% decline in total cap, respectively.

Bitcoin broke through its 2025 lows on Tuesday and briefly fell below $73,000, back to its early November 2024 lows. Although there has been some rebound since the start of Wednesday, the sequence of lower local highs and lows indicates that selling on the rise prevails in the markets. Bulls, for their part, may point to oversold conditions on the RSI and divergence, where a lower local price low corresponds to a higher local low on the relative strength index. There were two such instances in 2024 and 2025, followed by gains of more than 20% and 60%, respectively. However, during the 2020 bear market, such signals did not work.

News Background

Demand in the BTC spot market is drying up, with additional pressure from stablecoin outflows from trading platforms. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s policy and the possible appointment of Kevin Warsh threaten to strengthen the dollar. This has a negative impact on risky assets, according to Arctic Digital.

There are no catalysts for growth in the crypto market, and selling pressure remains. In such conditions, Bitcoin risks falling to $56,000-58,000, according to Galaxy Digital.

The current crypto winter is closer to its end than its beginning, according to Bitwise. The crypto market is nearing the end of its decline phase, according to Compass Point. The base scenario assumes that BTC will bottom out in the $60,000-68,000 range.

According to a JPMorgan survey, asset managers from 30 countries around the world are betting on artificial intelligence, leaving cryptocurrencies out of the picture. Only 17% of respondents consider digital assets to be a key topic.

The German division of ING Bank has opened access to exchange-traded notes (ETNs) focused on cryptocurrencies to retail clients. The instruments allow investors to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana through the familiar banking interface.