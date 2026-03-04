Crypto Outperformed Stocks in Tuesday’s Recovery

Market Overview

The crypto market cap changed slightly over the past 24 hours, amounting to $2.34T compared to $2.33T the day before. But this is a victory for cryptocurrencies, given the impressive sell-off those financial markets and gold experienced the day before. The US Nasdaq100 lost more than 2.5% intraday but recovered more than half of its losses by the close. At the same time, cryptocurrencies remained unaffected by this turbulence. Perhaps some traders are looking at crypto as a safe haven.

Bitcoin looked more resilient on Tuesday than the US indices. At the start of the European trading session, Bitcoin broke through the resistance of recent weeks, soaring 6% to $71.7K in five hours. Moreover, looking at the intraday dynamics, one can see a sequence of higher local lows. On weekly timeframes, the RSI index has begun to rise from oversold territory. We still consider the situation too fragile to say that the bottom has been reached. Bitcoin is vulnerable due to the increased volatility of stock indices, which is forcing institutional investors to reduce their leverage.

News Background

The London Crypto Club expects that the military operation by the US and Israel against Iran could be a catalyst for Bitcoin’s growth. In the event of a protracted war, investors will start buying the first cryptocurrency as a ‘hedge against the collapse of existing economic and political structures.’

Bitcoin is forming a price bottom and will begin to grow slowly this year, according to VanEck. However, 10x Research warns that there are no signs of an exit from the global bearish trend yet, despite the inflow of funds into ETFs and the disappearance of the asset’s discount on the Coinbase exchange.

Mining company Core Scientific will sell all 2,537 BTC it owns by the end of the first quarter. The funds will be used to increase liquidity and finance its AI strategy, according to its annual report.

Mining company Riot Platforms reported record annual revenue for 2025. Its revenue nearly doubled in 12 months due to a strategic shift towards artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Payment company Visa and infrastructure stablecoin platform Bridge will introduce stablecoin cards in more than 100 countries. Launched in 2025, the product is already operational in 18 countries, with transactions available at more than 175 million points of sale.