EUR/USD: NFP Looms as 1.1578 Support Faces Critical Test

The pair is under pressure, trading below 1.1600 due to geopolitical tensions (Middle East conflict, Iran leadership) and the ECB’s “persistent uncertainty” which prevents the Euro from decoupling from the US Dollar’s strength.

The highly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report tomorrow is expected to cause significant volatility, with a strong reading cementing Dollar dominance.

The immediate future hinges on the 1.1578 support level.

EUR/USD finds itself at a critical technical and fundamental juncture. After a volatile week defined by a “flight to safety,” the pair has broken back below the psychological 1.1600 barrier.

What is driving EUR/USD price action?

One could almost call EUR/USDs conundrum as a ‘tale of two tensions’. The pair is navigating through a mix of geopolitical anxiety and central bank caution.

The European Central Bank (ECB) published its meeting accounts today. While the Governing Council expressed confidence that inflation is trending toward target, they emphasized “persistent uncertainty.”

This cautious rhetoric suggests the ECB is in no rush to pivot aggressively, but it also fails to provide the hawkish spark the Euro needs to decouple from the Dollar’s strength.

Add to this the escalating conflict in the Middle East and you have a cocktail for explaining the slide in EUR/USD.

Looking at the latest from the Middle East, according to reporting from Axios, President Trump has asserted that he must be personally involved in the process of selecting Iran’s next leader. While acknowledging that Mojtaba Khamenei is currently the most likely individual to succeed the Supreme Leader, the President characterized such an outcome as unacceptable.

This is likely to keep tensions high and a peace deal or ceasefire out of reach which would continue to lend support to the US Dollar and drag EUR/USD lower.

NFP & jobs data tomorrow

Recent US economic indicators, including a strong ISM Services PMI (56.1) and steady private payroll data, continue to paint a picture of US economic outperformance. This “American exceptionalism” keeps the Federal Reserve’s policy path looking more robust compared to its European counterpart.

Tomorrow though will bring the highly anticipated NFP release. As the most significant labor market data point of the month, a strong reading could cement the Dollar’s dominance, while a miss might provide the Euro the breathing room it needs to stage a relief rally.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

What comes next for EUR/USD?

The immediate future of EUR/USD hinges on whether the 1.1578 support level can hold on a daily closing basis.

The Bearish Case: If the pair closes below 1.1578, technical analysts warn of a “deeper slide” toward 1.1500. Such a move would likely be triggered by a renewed surge in oil prices (potentially toward $100/bbl) or a further escalation in regional hostilities.

A test of the 1.1450 level will be intriguing. This has been a multi-year pivot level for EUR/USD and if this holds, it may present an opportunity for position traders.

The Bullish Case: For a meaningful recovery, the Euro must reclaim its 200-day moving average near 1.1670. A break above this level would signal that the broader uptrend remains intact and could trigger a wave of technical buying back toward 1.1800.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Chart, January 6, 2026

Source:TradingView.com

For now, EUR/USD remains in a “wait-and-see” mode, pinned between geopolitical headlines and looming US data. Traders should remain cautiously optimistic only if 1.1580 holds; otherwise, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.