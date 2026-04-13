Crude Surges 8%, DXY Jumps as US Naval Blockade Targets Iranian Oil Exports

Peace talks between the US and Iran collapsed

Crude oil prices surged 7-8% following the news, as the US blockade aims to cut off Iran’s oil exports of about 1 million barrels per day.

European equities plunged, with the STOXX 600 falling 0.7%, reflecting a widespread “risk-off” sentiment

DXY eyes a retest of 99.50

The “Fear Trade” is back on the menu this Monday. Geopolitical tensions have hit a fever pitch after peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan ended in a stalemate. Vice President Vance has officially departed Islamabad, leaving a void where a diplomatic resolution was hoped for, as Tehran reportedly balked at Washington’s proposed terms.

In a swift and characteristic escalation, President Trump has responded by ordering a full-scale US. military blockade of all Iranian ports. This isn’t just a “wait and see” scenario; the operation is slated to go live tomorrow.

The Logistics of the Blockade According to US Central Command, the enforcement begins at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday. The military has emphasized that this will be an “impartial” operation, targeting vessels of all nations attempting to enter or exit Iranian coastal areas.

Crucially for global trade and the energy markets:

Strait of Hormuz: Vessels transiting to non-Iranian ports will reportedly not be impeded.

Vessels transiting to non-Iranian ports will reportedly not be impeded. Financial Penalties: President Trump added a further layer of pressure on Sunday, stating that U.S. forces would intercept any vessel in international waters found to have paid transit tolls to Iran.

Market Impact: The “war premium” that had begun to bake out of the markets last week is likely to come screaming back. We are looking at a binary risk environment:

Oil (WTI & Brent): Markets gapped higher after the weekend but are trading flat at present. While the Strait remains “open” for now, the risk of a miscalculation or a retaliatory closure by Tehran is high. The IRGC also stated that any ship approaching the Strait would be seen as violating the ceasefire.

Markets gapped higher after the weekend but are trading flat at present. While the Strait remains “open” for now, the risk of a miscalculation or a retaliatory closure by Tehran is high. The IRGC also stated that any ship approaching the Strait would be seen as violating the ceasefire. The Dollar (DXY) and Gold: The DXY also gapped higher while Gold gapped down and extended its slide in the Asian session. Gold has since turned and trades largely flat on the day.

Currency Power Balance

Source: OANDA Labs

Supply Chains: Commercial mariners are awaiting a formal notice, but the “toll intercept” threat adds a significant layer of legal and operational risk for global shipping firms.

The diplomatic window has slammed shut, and we are moving from words to warships once more. Expect high volatility as the Monday continues.

European Open: Geopolitical risk roils markets

The “peace rally” proved short-lived. European equities tumbled on Monday morning as the optimistic narrative of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East evaporated. The collapse of US-Iran negotiations and Washington’s aggressive move to blockade Iranian ports have sent traders scrambling back to defensive positions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7% to 610.44 points by 0718 GMT, effectively halting the momentum from last week’s 3% gain. The regional sentiment is decidedly “risk-off,” with Germany’s DAX sliding 1% and the FTSE 100 retreating 0.4%.

The market map this morning shows a clear split between those benefiting from the “war premium” and those vulnerable to it:

Winners: The Energy sector (.SXEP) is the lone bright spot, gaining 0.8% as it tracks the rally in oil.

Losers: Travel and Leisure (.SXTP) has been hit hardest, plunging 1.9% on fears of rising fuel costs and disrupted global mobility.

Heavily Weighted Drags: Banks (.SX7E) and Industrials (.SXNP) are under significant pressure, down 1.5% and 1% respectively, as the broader economic outlook dims.

The outlook moving forward

The DXY is up 0.4% today as markets react to the breakdown of Islamabad talks. Crude has surged 7-8% on the news of a U.S. naval blockade targeting the 1 million barrels per day Iran has been leaking into the market.

The Strategic Play Washington’s goal is two-fold: drain Tehran’s coffers and pressure major importers like China and India to force Iran back to the negotiating table.

Why Haven’t Markets Fully Imploded? Despite the escalation, two factors are keeping a floor under sentiment:

Diplomatic Channels: The fact that Iran actually attended the Islamabad talks suggests the door isn’t permanently locked.

The fact that Iran actually attended the Islamabad talks suggests the door isn’t permanently locked. Infrastructure Safety: We haven’t seen a return to the physical destruction of energy facilities, which would cause more permanent “scarring” to supply.

We are in a high-stakes game of geopolitical chicken. If the blockade holds and exports drop, Asian demand will tighten global supply even further, keeping the bid under Crude firm.

Outside of the geopolitical noise, the focus shifts to central bank “reaction functions” as the Spring IMF meetings kick off in Washington. With a heavy slate of speeches on the calendar, the core question is how policymakers will handle the current energy shock.

Expect the DXY to remain tethered to energy price volatility. However, keep an eye on the 99.50 level, this marks the top of last week’s “ceasefire gap” and should attract significant selling interest if tested.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

Chart of the Day – DXY

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently navigating a technical crossroads as geopolitical tensions flare.

Price action recently broke below an ascending channel, and we saw a retest of the 200-day SMA (98.50) and 50-day SMA (98.61). A sustained break below this moving average cluster could see the index slide toward the 97.70 support.

However, after the weekend gap this looks less likely in the near-term with a move higher looking more appealing if the geopolitical status quo remains unchanged.

A move higher may find that selling interest remains heavy near 99.50, the critical gap-fill zone.

USD Index Daily Chart, April 13, 2026

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

Traders should be wary of “headline risk” today. After the weekend developments we need to see how the situation plays out in real time before risk the risks can be adequately assessed. Until then the risk remains skewed to the upside for Oil and the USD and downside for risk assets including Gold.