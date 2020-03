The USD/CAD is very bullish. If the price make a retracement, we can expect a bullish bounce off the M H5 camarilla pivot.

M H5 – 1.3660 is the pivot which makes a confluence with the ATR low . 1.3660-70 zone is where the buyers might be waiting. A successful retest prompts for a bullish move up towards 1.2700 and 1.3811. The pair is extremely bullish and there are no signs that the trend will change soon as the USD/CAD is directly linked to Oil prices.