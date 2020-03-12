The 50– hour simple moving average pressured the US Dollar higher against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair has surged by 139 pips or 1.01% in value since Wednesday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could still make a slight upward movement. Technical indicators suggest bullish signals on both the smaller and the larger time-frame charts.

On the other hand, the currency exchange rate could slide lower towards the 100– hour simple moving average within this session.