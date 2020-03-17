EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1099

The emergency interest rate cut and the announcement of a 700 billion dollar quantitative easing program by the FED pushed the pair below the major support at 1.1110. In case the break is confirmed, the slide should continue towards the support zone around 1.1000. In the opposite direction, the first resistance lies at 1.1180.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1330 1.1480 1.1100 1.0860
1.1380 1.1580 1.1000 1.0780

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.31

The high volatility is expected to persist as the risk of a global recession is still pressuring the markets. Under these circumstances, investors will probably turn to the Japanese yen as a safe haven, pushing the pair down to the levels from last week, starting with the support zone around 105.10. In the opposite direction, only break above the resistance at 108.50 would draw a bullish scenario.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
105.10 108.50 103.60 101.20
106.80 110.00 102.00 97.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2316

The Cable continues to slide after last week’s emergency rate cut by CBOE. As the support at 1.2520 was violated, the most likely scenario remains a test of the support at 1.2200. In the opposite direction, the previous support at 1.2520 is now acting as a resistance.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2760 1.2900 1.2520 1.2200
1.2830 1.3015 1.2390 1.2200

DeltaStock Inc.
http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

