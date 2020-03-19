Key Highlights

Gold price declined below the $1,550 and $1,520 support levels.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,530 on the 4-hours chart of XAU/USD.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD declined heavily below 1.1000 and 1.2000 respectively.

The US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending March 07, 2020 could rise from 211K to 220K.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Earlier this month, gold price topped near the $1,700 resistance area against the US Dollar. As a result, there was a sharp decline below the $1,650 and $1,580 support levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price extended its decline below the $1,520 support area and the $1,480 pivot level. More importantly, it settled well below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

A new monthly low is formed near the $1,451 level and the price is currently correcting higher. It climbed above the $1,500 level, but the bulls are facing a lot of hurdles on the upside near the $1,530 and $1,550 levels.

Besides, there is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,530 on the same chart. The main resistance is near $1,550 level (the previous breakdown zone).

If there is a break above $1,530 and $1,550, the price could continue to rise towards the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,703 high to $1,451 low.

Conversely, the price could start a fresh decline if it fails to recover above $1,530. An initial support is near the $1,480 level, below which the price could revisit the $1,450 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair declined below the key 1.1000 and 1.0980 support levels. Moreover, GBP/USD fell significantly and it even broke the key 1.2000 support.

Economic Releases to Watch Today