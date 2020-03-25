The New Zealand Dollar has surged by 162 pips or 2.83% in value against the US Dollar since yesterday’s trading session. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.5859 on Wednesday.

As for the near future, the NZD/USD exchange rate could continue to slide higher until it reaches a resistance level formed by the monthly S2 at 0.6001.

If the monthly S2 holds, the currency exchange rate could make a brief pullback within this session.

However, if the pair breaks the resistance line, a surge towards the 0.6150 area could be expected today.

