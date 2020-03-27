The euro currency is starting to weaken against the US dollar after the pair found strong technical resistance from just below the 1.1100 level. EURUSD sellers could target the 1.0900 level if the technically important 1.0980 level is breached with conviction. Traders need to close the weekly candle above the 1.1075 level to encourage new technical buying in the EURUSD pair.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1000 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1090 and 1.1130 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.1000 level, key support is found at the 1.0980 and 1.0900 levels.