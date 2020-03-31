EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1099

After the start of the trading session this week, the EUR/USD successfully held the gains from Friday, over the support level at 1.1099. Now the currency pair could easily rise to the next target at 1.1199, a breach of which would show that the bullish momentum is not lost and 1.1351 is in sight. Negative news regarding the coronavirus spread and economic struggles in Europe could help the bears take control and push the pair below the aforementioned level at 1.1079. A test of the next support zone that lies at 1.0965.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1200 1.1351 1.1080 1.0830 1.1290 1.1200 1.0965 1.0652

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.55

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dollar continues to lose ground against the Yen as the price is about to test the support zone at 107.51 and a successful breach downward could pave the way to the next target at 105.09. If the support level successfully holds, bulls could re-enter the market and push the USD/JPY towards 109.945.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 109.94 113.70 107.50 107.50 111.35 114.60 106.90 106.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2371

The Cable successfully breached towards the resistance zone at 1.2283 and is heading up for test of the next target at 1.2535. If the retracement from 1.1480 continues and 1.2535 is violated, we might see a move towards 1.2800, but at the moment of writing this remains rather unlikely. The first support lies at 1.2283 and it will likely be tested today.