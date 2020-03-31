The US Dollar surged by 175 pips or 1.25% in value against the Canadian Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached a resistance cluster at 1.4152 during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate will most likely continue to edge higher. The potential target for the USD/CAD pair will be at the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.4250.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.4296 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.