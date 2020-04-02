EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1016

The pair managed to stay above the important support at 1.0965 and expectations are for the upward movement to continue with the next significant support at 1.1079. In the case of downward movement, the first support is the level of 1.0965. The business activity index for the US – ISM Manufacturing at 15:00 GMT today may cause some sharper moves.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1080 1.1350 1.0965 1.0650
1.1200 1.1470 1.0830 1.0650

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.80

- advertisement -

Over the past week, the dollar has lost about 4 figures against the yen, and expectations are for the downward movement to continue. The 107.51 level is holding for now, but if the important support in question is broken, the pair will most probably decline even more. The first resistance is 108.52.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
108.50 111.35 107.50 105.10
109.95 113.70 106.90 103.60

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2378

The pound managed to regain more than half of the 1.32 drop and now the pair is in an uptrend that is likely to continue. The 1.20 level is an important support and, as long as the pair stays above this level, the expectations will be positive. The first opponent is 1.2535.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2535 1.2650 1.2283 1.1440
1.2650 1.2800 1.2000 1.1300

Previous articleAn Underwhelming Start To Q2
Next articleFed Rosengren: CARES Act a good start but we have to do more
DeltaStock Inc.
http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.