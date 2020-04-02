EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1016

The pair managed to stay above the important support at 1.0965 and expectations are for the upward movement to continue with the next significant support at 1.1079. In the case of downward movement, the first support is the level of 1.0965. The business activity index for the US – ISM Manufacturing at 15:00 GMT today may cause some sharper moves.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1080 1.1350 1.0965 1.0650 1.1200 1.1470 1.0830 1.0650

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.80

Over the past week, the dollar has lost about 4 figures against the yen, and expectations are for the downward movement to continue. The 107.51 level is holding for now, but if the important support in question is broken, the pair will most probably decline even more. The first resistance is 108.52.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 108.50 111.35 107.50 105.10 109.95 113.70 106.90 103.60

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2378

The pound managed to regain more than half of the 1.32 drop and now the pair is in an uptrend that is likely to continue. The 1.20 level is an important support and, as long as the pair stays above this level, the expectations will be positive. The first opponent is 1.2535.