EURUSD faces risk of further move lower following its second day of declines today. Resistance comes in at the 1.0900 where a break will turn risk to the 1.0950 level. A breach above here will target the 1.10000 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1050. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.0800 level with a violation of there opening the door for further weakness targeting the 1.0750 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.0700 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.0650 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more downside pressure in the days ahead.

FXTechstrategy
This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are the author's own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which the author incur any responsibility. The does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report

