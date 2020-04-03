The euro has fallen towards the 1.0800 level as the US dollar continues to strengthen ahead of today’s monthly jobs figure from the American economy. Technical analysis shows that large head and shoulders pattern is present across the four-hour time frame. The neckline of the pattern is located around the 1.0775 level and is the next major downside level to watch.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0980 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1060 and 1.1170 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.0980 level, key support is found at the 1.0775 and 1.0745 levels.