EUR/USD

Current level – 1.0933

During the Friday trading session the pair quoted in a narrow range from 1.0918 to 1.0951. The 1.0920 level is an important support, which will most likely be tested today and, if not broken, the pair is expected to continue to rise. The first important resistance is 1.1080. The economic news that investors will follow this week is the Eurozone’s Consumer Price Index at 12:00 on Friday.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.0970 1.1080 1.0920 1.0770
1.1080 1.1200 1.0830 1.0511

USD/JPY

Current level – 108.03

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
108.50 111.35 107.30 105.10
110.50 113.70 105.60 103.60

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2464

In Friday’s trading session, the pound once again tested the critical resistance at 1.2480 but failed to break through. Today it is expected that there will be another test at this level and the result of it will determine the future movement of the pair. If the pair fails to break through this level, it will go to the first important support test at 1.2284.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2480 1.2535 1.2400 1.1800
1.2535 1.2650 1.2280 1.1440

