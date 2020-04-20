EURGBP looks to weaken further as it retains its broader downside pressure. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8650 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8600 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8550 level. Further down, support comes in at 0.8500 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8750 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8800 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8850 level followed by the 0.9000 level.. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the downside in the short term
Contributors Technical Analysis EURGBP Continues To Retain Broader Weakness