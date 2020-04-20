Gold price failed to stay above the $1,712 and $1,700 support levels against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh decline and broke the $1,700 support zone to move into a short term bearish zone.

There was also a close below $1,695 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as low as $1,671 on FXOpen and it is currently correcting higher.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An immediate resistance is near the $1,685 level and a declining channel on the hourly chart. If there is an upside break above the $1,685 level, the price might recover towards the $1,695 resistance or the 50 hourly SMA.

Overall, it seems like upsides are likely to remain capped in gold unless it clears the $1,700 hurdle. On the downside, there is a key support near the $1,670 level, below which it could test $1,650.