The Euro holds in directionless mode for the fourth straight day, trading between Fibo support at 1.0831 (61.8% of 1.0635/1.1147) and 10DMA (1.0895). Doji candles of Tue/Mon add to signals of indecision, but near-term action remains weighed by recent bull-trap and a cluster of daily MA’s which also created a multiple bear-crosses. On the other side, rising momentum on daily chart continues to limit downside attempts which failed repeatedly to clearly break key Fibo support at 1.0831. With strong dollar on safe-haven demand, euro’s near-term focus remains skewed lower, but break and close below 1.0831 pivot is needed to generate bearish signal for test of next key supports at 1.0768/56 (6 Apr low / Fibo 76.4%).

Res: 1.0873, 1.0895, 1.0917, 1.0953

Sup: 1.0844, 1.0831, 1.0811, 1.0768