The EURUSD currency pair extended declines to the lower end of the range at 1.0787.

But after slipping to this level, the common currency prompted a quick rebound.

As a result, we could expect prices to recover off the lower support level.

- advertisement -

The sideways range will, however, remain in place. Thus, gains will be capped near the upper resistance level of 1.0905 level.

Only a breakout above this level could confirm further gains.