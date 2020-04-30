The euro currency is pressing towards the 1.0900 level against the US dollar ahead of the upcoming European Central Bank policy decisions later today. EURUSD bulls may start to target the 1.0900 resistance level if the 1.0900 resistance level is breached with conviction. A loss of the 1.0840 support level could cause the EURUSD pair to test towards the key 1.0770 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0990 and 1.1060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0900 level. Key support is found at the 1.0840 and 1.0770 levels.