The euro currency faces another key week against the US dollar as traders turn their focus to the key monthly jobs number from the US economy. EURUSD bulls must overcome the 1.0990 level to encourage technical buying towards the 1.1070 level. Only a sustained loss of the 1.0880 support level will cause traders to turn bearish towards the EURUSD pair this week.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0880 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0990 and 1.1070 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0880 level. Key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0730 levels.