On Wednesday, the EUR/USD currency pair declined to the monthly S1 at 1.0776. During today’s morning, the pair was testing the given support.

Note that the exchange rate is pressured by the 55-hour SMA near 1.0830. Thus, some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the rate could target the weekly S2 and the lower line of a falling wedge pattern in the 1.0720 area.

However, if the given support level holds, it is likely that the Euro could consolidate against the US Dollar within the following trading session.

It is unlikely that bulls could prevail in the market, and the currency pair could exceed the resistance formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the Fibo 23.60% in the 1.0880.