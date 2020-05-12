The euro currency is on the rise against the US dollar on Tuesday after bears once again failed to breach the 1.0800 support level. On an intraday basis, it is possible that EURUSD bulls could move price back towards the resistance 1.0890 level. Over the medium-term, one more final upside attempt at the 1.0990 to 1.1000 area appears likely if sellers fail to gain traction below the 1.0800 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0990 and 1.1070 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0890 level. Key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.