EUR/USD

Current level – 1.0852

The Euro managed to regain some of its positions against the dollar as the pair is now back above 1.0830. The short term expectations are positive for a test of the resistance at 1.0900 which, if successful, would boost the price towards the zone below 1.1000. In a negative direction, the first support lies at 1.0830.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0900 1.1030 1.0770 1.0650 1.0960 1.1140 1.0730 1.0560

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.16

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The expectations here remain positive for a test of the resistance at 108.05, despite the correction which started yesterday. The forecast is that it should be limited to 106.98 and that the upward movement would continue.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 108.05 111.50 107.00 106.00 109.25 111.50 106.45 105.60

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2256

The pound continues to lose ground against the dollar as the important support at 1.2278 was breached at the end of yesterday’s trading session. If the breakthrough is to be confirmed, then the pressure on the pair is likely to increase, pushing it towards the next support zone of around 1.2175.