The euro currency is holding above the 1.0900 resistance against the US dollar as the greenback starts to give back a portion of last weeks strong gains. Continued gains above the 1.0900 level could see the EURUSD pair rallying towards the 1.0980 resistance level. Technical analysis suggests that the EURUSD pair remains bullish in the short-term while price trades above the 1.0865 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0900 level, key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0700 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0930 and 1.0980 levels.