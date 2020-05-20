The euro currency is remaining well supported against the US dollar ahead of the upcoming FOMC Meeting Minutes and ECB policy decision. Technical analysis shows that a breakout above a large triangle pattern is in play while price trades above the 1.0940 level. EURUSD bulls need to move past the 1.0980 level to encourage technical buying towards the 1.1070 resistance area.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0980 and 1.1070 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0900 level, key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.