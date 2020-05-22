USDJPY continues to face recovery threats in the days ahead. On the upside, resistance comes in at 108.00 level. Above this level will turn attention to the 108.50 level. Further out, we expect a possible move towards the 109.00 level. A cut through here will open the door for more gain towards the 109.50. On the downside, support comes in at the 107.00 level where a break will target the 106.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 106.00 level and then lower towards the 105.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further recovery threats in the days ahead.
Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY Faces Further Recovery Risk