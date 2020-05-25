On Friday, the XAU/USD exchange rate tried to surpass the resistance formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1,737.00. During today’s morning, the rate pierced the lower line of the rising wedge pattern.

Note that yellow metal is also pressured by the 200-hour SMA near 1,733.00. Thus, it is likely that a breakout south could occur, and the price for gold could decline below 1,720.00.

Meanwhile, from a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the rate could trade along the lower pattern line.