The GBP/CAD had formed a potential retracement above W L3 support, which is in confluence with M L5 camarilla support. The price should go up.

At this point we can also see a small inverted head and shoulders pattern which indicates bullish pressure. For a continuation to the upside, the pair needs to close above W H3 camarilla pivot – 1.7075. A close above that level will give additional bullish impulse to the price and we should see 1.7117 and eventually 1.7186.