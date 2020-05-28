Oil is making a needed pullback towards lower levels. At this point we can see a drop signalled by CAMMACD.Core

The price on Oil was accumulating at resistance close to 35.00. We can see a clear “slingshot” signal from CAMMACD.Core where the price made a start of the move lower at 33.20. The 4h close below W L3 implies further continuation down towards 27-30 zone. I wouldn’t even exclude a visit to M H3 25.21, but only if the price makes a 4h close below 27.63- W L5 camarilla pivot.