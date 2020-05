The New Zealand Dollar has surged by 2.66% against the Canadian Dollar since May 22. The currency pair breached the 50-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs during this period.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.8504. Most likely, a breakout will occur during the following trading sessions.

However, if the channel pattern holds, a surge towards a psychological resistance level at 0.8600 during next week’s trading sessions.