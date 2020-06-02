Cable cracked 100DMA barrier (1.2570) in extension of Monday’s 0.55% rally through 1.2500/16 (round-figure / Fibo 61.8% of 1.3199/1.1409).

Weakening dollar holds in red for the sixth straight day and underpin pound with fresh support coming from optimism over continuation of EU/UK Brexit negotiations.

Strong bullish momentum on daily chart also underpins the action, which looks for clear break above 100DMA to open key resistances at 1.2642/60 (former double-top / 200DMA).

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bids are expected at 1.2516/00 zone, with today’s close above these levels to keep bulls intact.

Res: 1.2570; 1.2600; 1.2647; 1.2660

Sup: 1.2516; 1.2500; 1.2467; 1.2396