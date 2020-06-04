Gold prices are showing signs of downside momentum increasing. Prices fell to a four-week low of 1689.37 before pulling back intraday.

The declines come following the failure to post any new higher highs. As a result, gold prices are down for the second consecutive day.

The support area around 1696.86 is holding up for the momentum.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

But a breakdown below this level will open the downside towards 1671.95.

Alternately, a rebound off 1696.86 will see a move back to 1717.65 which could see the precious metal settling into a sideways range.