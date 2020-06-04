Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tested the monthly R1 at 1.2615. During Thursday morning, the rate declined to 1.2500.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 100-hour SMA near 1.2485 and trade upwards in the short term. In this case the pair could re-test the monthly R1.

Meanwhile, note that the exchange rate could remain under pressure of the 55-hour SMA and the weekly R2 in the 1.2550 area. If the given resistance holds, it is likely that the rate could consolidate.