The Canadian Dollar has surged by 2.52% against the Swiss Franc since June 1. The currency pair breached the weekly R2 at 0.7118 on during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the CAD/CHF exchange rate would continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. Buyers could target the psychological resistance level at the 0.7300 area.

However, the weekly resistance level at 0.7126 could prevent bullish traders from pushing the currency exchange rate higher within this week’s trading sessions.