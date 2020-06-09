The Pound Sterling consolidated near 1.7050 against the Canadian Dollar during last week’s trading sessions. The GBP/CAD currency pair traded above the 1.6900 level last week.

Technical indicators suggest that the exchange rate will most likely trend bullish during the following trading sessions. The potential target for buyers would be near the resistance cluster at the 1.7193 area.

However, the weekly resistance level at 1.7098 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this week’s trading sessions.