The euro currency continues to rally against the US dollar ahead of this evening’s key interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve. Technical analysis shows that gains above the 1.1380 resistance area could cause a strong upside rally towards the 1.1520 level. To the downside, a loss of the 1.1300 support level could cause traders to test back towards the 1.1240 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1240 level, key support is found at the 1.1200 and 1.1150 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1240 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1380 and 1.1520 levels.