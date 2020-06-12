Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate traded sideways around the 1,730.00 level. During Friday morning, the rate maintained its consolidation.

Given that yellow metal is supported by the 55-hour moving average near 1,727.80, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail. In this case the rate could exceed the 1,745.00 mark.

However, if the psychological level at 1,745.00 holds, it is likely that gold could continue to consolidate against the US Dollar within the following trading session.